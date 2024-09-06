From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/06/2024 – 6:00

In partnership with Biasi Leilões, Santander is organizing a real estate fair that will take place on September 10, starting at 11 am, with discounts of more than 30%.

There are 370 properties open for bidding, including houses, apartments, lots and commercial properties in 19 states. Click here to see the details.

The properties are located in the states of Alagoas, Bahia, Ceara, Goiânia, Maranhao, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Pernambuco, Paraíba, Paraná, Pará, Piauí, Rio Grande do Norte, Rio Grande do Sul, Rondônia, Rio de Janeiro, Santa Catarina, Sergipe and São Paulo.

Among the highlights of the auction is a high-end house in Parque Residencial Damha IV, in São José do Rio Preto/SP, with a total area of ​​590m², and an initial bid of R$ 3,158,000.00. Another highlight is a house located in the Jardim Sorrilandia neighborhood in Sousa/PB with a total constructed area of ​​83.41 m² and a minimum bid of R$ 43,200.00.

Opportunities include discounts of up to 50% when comparing the initial bid with the market valuation. The auction offers opportunities such as payment of IPTU (property tax) by the auction date and free eviction of occupied residential properties located in capital cities, according to the notice.

Payment terms vary according to each property, with a single payment without discount, or through real estate financing in up to 420 months, with a minimum down payment of 20% of the purchase value, only for properties over R$90,000.00, including commercial and residential lots. For land, payment can only be made in cash.

Those interested in participating in the auction must register in advance on the Biasi Leilões website to place their bids. More information about the auction, including the full list of available properties and the notice, can be found on the official Biasi Leilões website: www.biasileiloes.com.br.

SERVICE:

Santander Real Estate Fair

Date and time: September 10, Tuesday, at 11 am

Number of properties: 361

Regions: AL, BA, CE, GO, MA, MT, MS, PE, PB, PR, RN, RS, RO, RJ, SC and SP

Bids: between R$43,200.00 and R$4,540,000.00.

Location: Online, official website of Biasi Auctions

Payment terms: In cash in a single installment, or via real estate financing through Santander (with a minimum deposit of 20% of the purchase value)

Auction page: https://www.biasileiloes.com.br/leilao/3677/grande-feirao-de-imoveis-mais-de-330-oportunidades-em-diversos-estados-do-brasil-confira-e-aproveite?pagina= 1