Santander Asset Management (SAM) announced Rafael Kappaz as its new CEO in Brazil. The professional has been at the bank for 20 years, ten of which in the Treasury. More recently, he served as one of the leaders of the division offering foreign trade loans and services at Santander Corporate & Investment Banking (SCIB). This area is now led by Adriana Almeida.

Kappaz has a degree in civil engineering and a master’s degree in finance from FGV. In his new role, the executive will report to Santander’s global distribution leader, Miguel Ángel Sánchez Lozano, and locally to Carlos André, vice-president of wealth management at Santander Brasil, who until last November held the position of CEO of manager.

SAM has assets under management of BRL 311 billion, making it the fifth largest asset manager in Brazil. It has more than 570 investment funds and serves more than 720 thousand clients.