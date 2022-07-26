Banco Santander reported this Monday (25.Jul.2022) that all service channels returned to normal operation after a period of intermittence in the system, reported by customers on social networks. In a note to Power 360the institution stated thatany charge that has occurred as a result of this unavailability will be reimbursed”. Read the full note at the end of the report.

Also on Monday (July 25), around 18:06, Brasília time, the bank had informed that the service channels were gradually returning.

In the early afternoon of this Monday (July 25), the DownDetector platform, which monitors the functioning of web services, registered a spike in problems reported by users on the bank’s website. With the unavailability of the system, Santander customers complained on social networks.

Read customer reactions on social media:

Here is the full note:

“Our systems are back online, as are all service channels. Our teams have worked hard to resolve the system failure and ensure that you are back up and running with absolute peace of mind, safety and without any damage. Any charge that has occurred as a result of this unavailability will be reimbursed, but if you still have any questions, you can contact us through the Customer Service, APP Santander, Internet Banking or directly at your branch. We again sincerely apologize for today’s inconvenience and, for that very reason, thank you very much for your trust.”