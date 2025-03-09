The two greatest Spanish banks, Santander and BBVA, face their expansion in Germany, a country whose economy has been in recession for two years, although they see good opportunities for digital banking in a territory where the population has medium income and high savings rates.

Germany has a population of more than 80 million inhabitants, its GDP is almost a quarter of the EU, the average income available per inhabitant is around 23,000 euros; Its savings rate is around 20%, compared to 7% in Spain.

The Germans pay a higher interest rate for mortgages, which, according to the latest data from the European Central Bank (ECB) corresponding to January, is on average at 3.52%, compared to 2.89% of Spain.

In addition, the new reduction of interest rates by the European Central Bank (ECB), which leaves them at 2.5%, as well as the plan announced by which the future German Foreign Minister, Friedrich Merz, will probably be to invest half a billion of euros to 10 years in housing, energy, transport and infrastructure make hope that the economy of the so -called ‘European locomotive’ is reactivated.

Santander has been present in Germany for yearscountry in which it entered in 1987, with Santander Consumer Finance, the group consumption financing unit, and offers current accounts, fast loans and vehicle financing.

In Germany, the Santander financial one came to have branches and gave other products, such as mortgages, business that has abandoned in that country, where last year stopped giving mortgages.

Competition in that activity with large German bankssuch as Commerzbank or Deutsche, with more capillarity than the one that may have a financial, it was difficult.

Currently, Santander Consumer, who in the past starred in large purchases, such as the commercial banking segment in Germany of the Scandinavian Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB) in 2010 for 555 million euros, is centered on the German country on consumption financing.

OpenBank expands its offer in Germany

But the highest growth expectations in Germany are set in OpenBank, the Santander Digital Bank, which was launched more than four years ago in Germany.

At first, He focused on depositing, But in January of this year it has begun to offer personal loans (up to 24,000 euros and with deadlines of up to 60 months), in addition to a local Iban so that customers can receive their payrolls or home receipts.

The Digital Bank thus operated as a German branch instead of using the European passport framework, which is subject to the regulatory supervision of BAFIN (Federal Financial Supervision Authority of Germany), in addition to that of the Bank of Spain.

OpenBank offers free and free savings accounts, and investment products And savings, in addition to loans, and the intention is that throughout this year it continues to expand its offer in Germany with more products and services.

Germany is one of the markets for which OpenBank most bets, for being one of the most potential in Europe, especially for savings products.

With higher salaries, a more dynamic housing rental market and a lower inclination to housing in property, the availability of money for savings and investment is higher and the average savings rate in Germany is around 20%.

Santander and BBVA face their expansion in the German market with a digital model, One of the Bazas of Spanish Banks, They have a more advanced digital bank than that of Germany, which makes it a country with a lot of potential for 100% digital banking models.

The BBVA will replicate its digital model for Italy in Germany

The BBVA, who started his activity in Germany years ago with wholesale banks, Corporate and investment, it is now proposed to land in Germany this year with a 100% digital retail offer, as it did in Italy in the late 2021, as announced last June the general director of BBVA Spain, Peio Belausteguigoitia.

In Italy, the BBVA exceeded its forecasts and two years earlier than expected, in 2024, it exceeded half a million customers it had for 2026.

The bank He started in the transalpine country with an account without commissions and with a free debit card, and then offer credit products, such as an immediate online loan, payroll advance or payments and, subsequently, began selling mortgages.