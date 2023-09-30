Santander and BBVA shareholders are experiencing a sweet moment. After years of trouble on the stock market and continued loss of value and even the suppression of the dividend – due to the persuasive recommendation of the ECB during the pandemic – the rate hikes have finally established a friendly ecosystem for investment in banking. Financial institutions squeeze their financial margin to the maximum, record record profits, return to paying cash dividends, launch share buyback programs and, of course, rise on the stock market.

BBVA is the Spanish bank that does so more forcefully this year. It has advanced almost 37% on the stock market, up to the highs of August 2017, and to the added joy of its more than 778,000 shareholders, it has announced the payment of the largest cash dividend in its history, of 0.16 gross euros per share, on which A withholding of 19% will be applied to the results of this exercise. The payment is 33% higher than that paid in October 2022, an increase that is explained by the increase in the bank’s profits, its excess capital and also by the effect of share buyback programs, which have reduced the number of securities in circulation.

Thus, as the bank explains, since 2021 BBVA has distributed 8.2 billion euros among its shareholders between dividends and share buybacks, the formula that has spread among banks after the pandemic as a means of remuneration. These security repurchase programs have in fact become the way to renounce the scrip dividend to return to payment in cash and with which the sector has overcome the ECB’s initial reluctance for entities to allocate their excess capital to the shareholder once the pandemic is over. If the dividend that has just been announced is added, and which will be paid on October 11, BBVA will have distributed 9,000 million euros to its shareholders since 2021. The entity is also awaiting authorization from the ECB to start a share buyback program for another 1,000 million euros. Its policy is to distribute between 40% and 50% of the ordinary profit among the owners of its securities.

The deadline to acquire BBVA shares with the right to receive that dividend is this Wednesday, October 6. Shares acquired after that day will not have the right to collect it.

Santander’s 3.8 million shareholders will have to wait until November 2 to receive the 2023 interim dividend of 0.081 euros gross in cash that the entity announced this week. The payment will be 39% higher than that delivered a year ago. The last day of trading of the shares that will give the right to collect it will be October 30.

This Thursday, Santander also launched a share buyback program for 1,310 million euros, which will last until January 25 of next year. This plan is integrated into the bank’s objective of distributing 50% of its ordinary profit among its shareholders, delivered in approximately equal parts in cash dividend and in share repurchases.

Santander rises 29% on the stock market this year, less than its competitor BBVA, and has not yet managed to recover the level at which it was trading at the beginning of March, before the financial turbulence broke out due to the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse. . Its current dividend yield is 3.26%, lower than that offered by sovereign debt, while BBVA’s is almost 6%. According to the FactSet consensus, Santander’s dividend yield will have improved to 5.94% in 2024 and BBVA’s to 7.8%. The market therefore trusts in the continuity of banking profits and their distribution among shareholders.

