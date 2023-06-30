Nowadays, one of the most common topics is fraudswhere criminal groups seek steal data or money from bank accountsthat is why the banking entities, as well as the federal authorities They have given themselves the task of informing the population about these practices.

That is why the National Commission for the Defense and Protection of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), together with the Santander Bank have alerted about a modus operandi that reaches the door of your home to offer you the card change.

Criminals show up at your house and tell you that the replacement of your card because the bank is updating them, later they ask you to confirm or deliver bank information, as well as the same plastic, however, this is only a fraud.

According to the Condusef and Santander, doorstep fraud is when someone posing as Santander Employee, ring your doorbell, and for some reason they already have minimum relevant data, such as your address, name and the bank where you have your accounts. They introduce themselves and say that they are going to change the credit card because it will expire or is about to expire.

Given the situation, Santander has alerted account holders that in the event of receiving someone at their home in the name of the bank and requesting their card or bank details for a alleged ‘card change’ “Don’t fall, it’s a fraud”warned the financial institution.

Be alert to Identity Theft

OK drivingidentity theft is a method of fraud in which a person obtains, transfers, uses or misappropriates the personal data of another without their authorizationusually for commit fraud or crime.

Criminals often pretend to be your bank and they request your information by phone call, text message, mail and even social networks, telling you that you became a creditor of a prize or benefit, or what do you want validate an operation what you supposedly did. To do this, they may ask you for information such as: Name, telephone, address, credit card and bank account numbers, your PIN, the security numbers of your cards, usernames and passwords of your online bankingamong others.

Given this, the Condusef gives you the following recommendations:

Never provide the information of your bank accounts by phonetext message, email or social networks.

Go to your bank to request the prevention services and alert systems; It will allow you to detect strange charges or movements in your accounts in a timely manner.

-Change your passwords frequently.

-Check your account statements regularly.

-Do not click on links sent by mail supposedly from your bank.

-Do not download applications if you are not sure that it is your bank that requests it.

-Consult your Credit Bureau constantly.

-If your data is stolen, this is what you should do:

-If your cards were stolen, notify your bank immediately so that they can cancel them.