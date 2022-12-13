The Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanché launches a provocation on beach concessions during the Confesercenti Assembly: “I think it is better to first assign the beaches that are not assigned: there are wonderful free beaches where there are waste and drug addicts, no one thinks about keeping them in order, maybe we could start there. Naturally they must be usable for everyone”. On tenders “I believe that before eight months or a year – she says – we will not be able to do them”. She talks about it despite the powers not being hers but the Minister of Civil Protection and Sea Policies Nello Musumeci: “I was brought up for an alleged conflict of interest”, recalls the minister, in reference to her share stake – now sold – of Twiga.

“I would feel bad”, added Santanché, “if the beaches were managed by multinationals that could standardize the offer, if we could no longer eat our spaghetti with clams rather than the aubergine parmigiana”. Sounds the alarm on the “delivery of pieces of our coast to multinationals, which would take away what are our peculiarities, because in our bathing establishments, depending on the Region, there is a type of hospitality, food, welcome”. The Minister of Tourism has also returned to attacking the citizen’s income which “in the past summer season in tourism caused 250,000 jobs to be lost and 6.3 billion in turnover”. “We will not leave anyone behind – she explained – but we don’t want to give our children pocket money from the state, we want to give them work”.