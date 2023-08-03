Does the Ministry of Tourism double its employees? Santanchè tries

Daniela Santanche it does not give up. Indeed she raises. According to the press, the Minister of Tourism accused for issues related to his companies, will bring today “to the Council of Ministers a Dpcm to give new impetus to his Ministry of Tourism with a reform that on the one hand it doubles the workforce by increasing the number of employees and on the other it inaugurates a new control system with which to verify their work”.



According to the news originally reported by Il Messaggero, “the officials under the orders of the minister are 150 and will become 324: more than doubled. And with them the ranks of managers will also grow. With the reorganization of the ministries desired by Mario Draghi, Santanchè had 4 first-tier manager positions and 16 second-tier positions available: today they could become, respectively, 7 and 23. A growth of 33 percent”.

Not only. According to the Press at stake there are also the new seats for the undersecretary of tourism, now empty, with related staff. And “the latest news will be the National Observatory on Tourism, also led by a minister-appointed president, with a salary of 50 thousand euros a year. The oppositions protest. For Giuseppe Conte, the government “instead of approving rules to support Italians grappling with high living costs and high mortgages, wants to approve a reform to double the number of employees in the service of the minister”.

