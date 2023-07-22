Ruffino: “No black aid in Visibilia, the minister owes us 1.5 million”

The troubles continue for Daniela Santanche. Even today in the Italian newspapers several people speak against the minister. The first is Luca Ruffino, president of the Visibilia holding and sole director of Visibilia publishing. “But what black aid, Daniela Santanchè He owes us 1.5 million and for this reason he has also pledged his house. I have nothing to do with her for the rest and we are sorting out the things we have found here”, he tells Repubblica, to which he tells why he invested in Visibilia, saving the minister’s company from bankruptcy.

“It was an entrepreneurial choice, I had been looking at Visibilia for several years and saw its potential. When we decided to enter the corporate structure, the stock market capitalization was 300 thousand euros – says Ruffino – there is confusion between the gigantic debt position that Santanchè has towards the whole world and the position of the holding company, of which I am president. The holding company only has a debt to the Revenue Agency of 150 thousand euros, which we are paying. Santanchè, on the other hand, is my debtor, we are creditors towards her of an important sum, 1.5 million which she is repaying with monthly installments of 50,000 euros”.

Republic continues, “Ruffini assures that he has just recently paid the severance pay to the employee Federica Bottiglione, who is suing because she claims to have worked while without her knowledge she was laid off at zero hours. And to have also worked for La Russa in the Senate in the same period”. Federica Bottiglione herself gave an interview to La Stampa: “I could not have foreseen that a representative of the institutions could treat me like this. At the beginning I was afraid to report and be out of work, but I have not regretted it”. Also in la Stampa, Bottiglione says: “My salary was actually a mileage expense note but we were in full lockdown. Now after the media attention on the case it looks like my situation will be regularized,” she admits.

On the Daily Fact instead the testimony of Sergio Lorizio appears, from 2014 to 2019 journalist of Visibilia Editore for the monthly film Ciak. “Nothing about Santanchè surprises me anymore, whether contributions are omitted or the nonchalant use of public aid. We filed lawsuits on both fronts, one lost and the other reconciled right away. They are all documented things, including the days in solidarity passed off as recovery of holidays “. Lorizio explains again: “In the pay slip those days actually appeared as hours of solidarity paid by Inpgi and the State. In the company they were instead accounted for separately as vacation recoveries”.

