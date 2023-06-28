Case Santanchè, the detention of the driver of the Maserati that complicates everything

Daniela Santanchè will be in the Senate on Wednesday July 5 for report on the situation of its companies, Visibilia And Ki Group, ended up at the center of an investigation after the revelations made by the Report broadcast. In the history of Santanchè and its companies – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – a apartment to the Pantheon it’s a maserati. Meanwhile, government agencies will be decisive for the bailouts of the companies. That is to say the INPS for the allegations on the Covid layoffs. And the Revenue Agency which answers to the Minister of Economy Giorgetti and that he must approve the debt repayment plan with the tax authorities. The minister, who in the meantime has given up her positions in the companies, has undertaken to cover the one million and 200 thousand euros of debts to avoid prosecution for bankruptcy fraudulent. Prince Dimitri Kunz of Habsburghis partner, will act as guarantor.

The story – continues Il Fatto – begins in 2014, when the company was already heavily in debt. Visibilia Editore Spa had already reported “significant losses”, even if the accounts still had a positive aspect and Santanchè collected 130,000 euros gross from the company for emoluments. Three years after a driver who drives one maserati is stopped by the Milan police after having burned a red light. The presence in the car of a siren and of two flashing lights determines the administrative detention of the vehicle. The checks show that the car is registered to Visibilia Editore, a company listed on the alternative capital market of Piazza Affari. And whose majority of the shares are held by a holding company headed by the entrepreneur. On 25 November 2014, Santanchè had stipulated a contract with the dealership of Ferrari and Maserati “Rosso Corsa”. Then there is the contract for the apartment in via della Rotonda 4, a few steps from the Senate where at the time the minister was the parent company of the Brothers of Italy. The contract has a very low price: 19,200 euros per year plus 400 for expenses. The registration dates back to October 21, 2019.

