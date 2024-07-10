Santanché, the G7 of Tourism risks becoming a flop. Organization late

New troubles for Minister Daniela SantanchèThe department headed by you should organize the G7 Tourisma very important event scheduled for the next November 13-15 in Florence. There is not much time left but it seems it is still everything at a standstill at the starting line. To date – according to what La Repubblica has learned – neither the Region Tuscany neither Common have received official communications. Also Enit he doesn’t know anything. And the October 9tha month before, as if that were not enough, is expected the GUP hearing for the alleged Covid Funds Scam tied to his company Visibility. In case of referral to trial Santanché’s question of the G7 Tourism could become even more complicated, with the minister would risk of no longer being in his place.

But about the matter Visibility another deadline looms, Santanchè – according to Il Fatto Quotidiano – he has two weeks to go to decide the fate of Visibilia Editore, the listed company of the disastrous publishing and advertising group founded and managed by the Minister of Tourism of the Meloni government and senator of Fratelli d’Italia. By July 24th or 25thwhen the shareholders’ meeting will be held, Santanchè will have to approve or not the capital increase of the company. The decision will not be painless: the minister is called to inject into Visibilia Editore 4.5 million through his company Athena Pubblicità, the new name of Visibilia Concessionaria Srl. Another 1.7 million is requested from minority shareholders.