Santanchè, the employee who reported Visibilia speaks: “I learned at the Caf that they paid me with expense reimbursements”

The former employee speaks who accused Daniela Santanchè’s company of having put her on layoffs without her knowledge. “I didn’t speak because I was afraid,” said Federica Bottiglione, the employee who sued Visibilia, in the interview that will air tonight on Report.

In recent weeks, the program conducted by Sigfrido Ranucci had raised several doubts about the management of Ki Group and Visibilia, companies linked to Daniela Santanchè, prompting the opposition to ask for the minister’s resignation. The owner of Tourism, under investigation for false accounting, defended herself last Wednesday in the Senate, claiming she was the victim of “a hate campaign”.

An intervention that according to Report was seasoned with “half-truths, omissions and outright lies” and would have proved to be “an own goal”. The broadcast promises to show “with internal documents of its companies, all the inconsistencies, inaccuracies and falsehoods pronounced by the Minister of Tourism during his speech. With unpublished testimonies, new events will be revealed which highlight how the mismanagement of Daniela Santanchè’s companies has damaged employees and suppliers”.

In an excerpt posted on social media, the former Visibilia employee said he also had “difficulty finding defenders to take the job”. “I went through a really complicated moment,” she added. “How many lawyers have closed the door on you?” asked the journalist Giorgio Mottola. “We could get to 10”.

EXCLUSIVE REPORT: called into question directly by the minister, for the first time the former employee of Visibilia has decided to show her face and speak in front of our cameras

What did he tell us this evening at 21.20 on @RaiTre pic.twitter.com/RuxVTeQYTg — Report (@reportrai3) July 10, 2023

According to a preview from Repubblica, Bottiglione declared that she had been laid off without her knowledge, discovering that she received reimbursements of expenses instead of salary, even if during the Covid emergency no one could move. “I never really stopped working. I have always continued all my activities,” she said.

“Especially because my role as head of corporate affairs and investor relator is mandatory on the Stock Exchange, he is the person who communicates to the market, and you cannot stop communicating if you are listed, which is why I have always worked. In reality they have always paid me. But I realized then always going to the Caf that these payments resulted as reimbursements of expenses. So much so that in one of the phone calls I disputed it, I said but these payments are not good, I have no receipts. And they told me: they are like for the others, we reimburse mileage expenses. And at that point I said: but there was Covid, no one was around, where did I go?”