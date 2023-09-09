Santanchè’s signature forged to gain access to Visibilia documents

The story linked to Daniela Santanchè and Visibilia is enriched with an unpublished chapter. According to Il Giornale, the Milan prosecutor’s office has opened a file on “an episode with still obscure but decidedly disturbing contours which occurred last July, and which along the way transformed into a sort of political-judicial mystery”.

In summary, explains the newspaper, “a Milanese lawyer would have tried, by forging the minister’s signature, to gain possession of the papers certifying the existence – still unofficial at that time – of the investigation into false accounting and complicity in bankruptcy against Santanchè. The attempt had been carried out completely without the knowledge of the person concerned, and came to light almost by chance.”

As Il Giornale writes, “the public prosecutors Laura Pedio and Maria Gravina are investigating with the prosecutor Marcello Viola. Right on Gravina’s desk, while the political tussle over the investigation breaks out, a request for access to the documents on Visibilia arrives. It is signed by Daniela Santanchè. The prosecutor warns Viola, who asks for one of the investigation documents and compares the autographs. The difference is immediately obvious.”

Then, according to Il Giornale, “the prosecutors question Santanchè. To verify the only hypothesis that would make everything collapse, that is, that the minister is aware of the request. The minister arrives late in the evening in the first ten days of July. Without a lawyer, given that she must be listened to as a person informed of the facts. When they explain to her what is happening, the minister sees the signature and disowns it. She also says that she does not know the lawyer in question and that she has not given him any assignment.” Santanchè is therefore an offended person in the new investigation.

