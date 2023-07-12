“A notice of guarantee does not lead to the resignation of a minister, even more so in these ways”. This was stated by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in a press conference in Vilnius at the end of the NATO summit, responding to the case involving Daniela Santanché, Minister of Tourism.

“Minister Santanchè’s issue is not, on the other hand, a political issue, in the sense that it is an extra-political issue which concerns his activity, his role not as a minister – which he is, moreover, in my opinion, carrying out very well – but one a very complex issue that must be seen on the merits. When the merits are known as a whole, “the sums will be drawn,” but I also believe that the merits belong to the courtrooms not to the television broadcasts “, says Meloni in another phase of the conference.

For Meloni, “the anomaly in the affair of Minister Santanchè lies in the fact that the minister is not notified of the investigation, but the same investigation is notified by a newspaper on the day when Minister Santanchè goes to report to the Chamber. I don’t think that this is normal. I ask you if you think it is normal, because if it were normal we will have a real problem in terms of the rule of law. This is the question I asked, it is not about the merits: the merits will be seen, yes he will evaluate it when it is known in its complexity. But in terms of procedure, something is not working and do you know what the problem is? – asks the premier to the journalist who asked him the question – That when something does not work in terms of procedure, it becomes even more difficult to evaluate serenely the credit. When the question becomes political, because it is found in a newspaper that we say is owned by an entrepreneur who, in my opinion, is not exactly in a position to give an moral on debts, well, something does not work and therefore I point out a procedural problem okay?”