“Me take a step back? I don’t understand why.” She does not change position, Daniela Santanchè: her resignation she says she has not even taken into consideration. And she reiterates her version of her role in the investigation concerning the companies Visibilia and Ki Group: “Today, at this moment in which I am speaking, I have not yet received any warranty notice. Some newspapers write big lies and for this we will file our lawsuit and ask for our compensation for damages. I’m absolutely calm.”

The Minister of Tourism replies on the stage of the Confagricoltura annual meeting: “My grandfather taught me not to be afraid if you do nothing wrong – she adds -. I go forward”. And she echoes the words spoken yesterday in Vilnius by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who defined the whole case as an “extra-political issue”: “Nobody – says Santanchè – has ever accused me in my functions as minister”.

Then she adds: “I’m absolutely calm. There are so many things to do. We will go ahead. Then I am a citizen, I do not participate in media trials, I defend myself in the courts. And moreover, as even those writing these days know very well, I’m doing very well in the courts. I have already brought home two withdrawals ”.

As for the questions journalists ask her on this issue, she says: “I am not embarrassed. Indeed I say to the newspapers: freedom of the press is good, write what you want. Then there too there will be someone who will say if things were true or if they were false. I hope in a few years to have a nice nest egg of my compensation for damages. Maybe I can help someone who needs me more”.