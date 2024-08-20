Santanchè, losses for ID holding. The assembly decided to cover the passive through the use of payments made by members both in 2023 and in the current year

Daniela Santanchètourism minister, must dig into her wallet to cover the new losses of his Dani Real Estate Holding (ID). In fact, last July 8th, the ID shareholders’ meeting met in Milan, of which the Santanchè has 95% and the son Lorenzo Mazzaro (had by her previous husband Canio) the remaining 5% to approve the 2023 budget closed with a loss of over 373 thousand euros worse than the 236 thousand euros of the previous financial year. The assembly decided to cover the passive through the use of payments made by members both in 2023 and in the current year, also because if this had not happened, the net equity would have ended up in the negative.

In the ID portfolio worth 1.7 million active there are 75% of Athena Advertising (formerly Visibilia Concessionaria) of which 25% is in the hands of the TV presenter Paola Ferrari and 99% of the Ldd Sas, consulting firm “in the field of catering, marketing and events”. The company was established in April 2023 by ID with Dimitri Kurz (Santanchè’s partner) at 50% each on a capital of 10 thousand euros, but then ID itself acquired 49% from Kurz for the nominal value (4 thousand 900 euros). The explanatory note to the ID balance sheet says that the newco “has distributed important dividends”, which will presumably emerge in the 2024 balance sheet. Year on year the liquidity of the holding company Santanchè it has halved from 31 thousand to 15 thousand euros and debts have risen from 1.9 to over 2 million, of which 1.7 million are towards banks.