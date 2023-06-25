Case Santanchè, Meloni breaks the silence

“If the request to report to Parliament is formalised, I will be proud and proud to do so”. Daniela Santanchè declared it on the sidelines of an event in Ischia by the Ecr Party on tourism, after Giorgia Meloni gave an indication to that effect. Republic says: “The pressing of the oppositions that raised the level of the clash was too strong, calling it directly into question. The risk of new developments in investigations, judicial and journalistic, is too high, which in the absence of a reaction could put the Prime Minister even more in difficulty. It is necessary to get out of the corner to remove every shadow from oneself and from her party, even at the cost of breaching the wall erected by the Brothers of Italy to protect the minister, who makes the best of a bad situation “.

According to the story of the Republic, “first Meloni hears Santanché to ask her if she is willing to present herself to the Chambers. Then she breaks the communication blackout which lasted for four very long days: “I think there is no problem in reporting”, admits the head of government . «It is a legitimate request from Parliament, I am happy that Minister Santanché has given his availability. I have seen her calm in these hours, as I am calm”.

“The layoff manager was also paid by the Senate”

Always Repubblica tells some details of the investigations by the Guardia di Finanza. The story of the labor lawsuit, reported by the daily newspaper, concerns un former Visibilia executive laid off at zero hours during the Covid era with state funds allocated by the Conte government (attacked on television several times by Santanché for not helping entrepreneurs in the health emergency).

“With the zero-hour redundancy fund, the State undertakes to pay almost all of a worker’s salary, provided however that the employee’s activity is suspended. Instead, the manager would have continued to work for Visibilia”, writes the Republic. But there’s more: in the same period, according to what was reported by the daily newspaper in various articles (never denied formally by the interested parties), he would also have worked with invoices paid by the group of Brothers of Italy in the Senate and would have been “assigned” to the then Senator Ignazio La Russa. The lawsuit is still pending in Rome, but according to what was also reconstructed by Report there would be other cases of employees laid off by the Visibilia companies of Santanché and who would have continued to work. Sources close to La Russa let Repubblica know that “no employee has ever worked having problems of incompatibility with layoffs”.

