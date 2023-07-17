Santanchè, those silences at the shareholders’ meeting about comrade Kunz…

The government Melons he has to deal with the various ongoing judicial cases involving members of the executive and important people of the premier’s party: FdI. Among these is the thorny affair Santanchèthe Minister of Tourism is investigated together with the partner Kunz and other people for bankruptcy and false accounting in the investigation by the Milan prosecutor’s office into the companies Visibilia And Ki Group and the financial transactions that concern them. In the history of one of these groups, Visibilia, there is also a curious situation involving Daniela Santanchè and her company Dimitri Kunz of Habsburg Lorraine. Which it was elected to the council of administration of the listed company as independent. Although at the time he was already the mate of the Minister of Tourism.

The relationship between Santanchè and Kunz reveals the April 15, 2016 Dagospy. On 2nd June Sallusti married Patrizia Groppelli. She or Kunz’s ex-wife. The name of the current director of Libero has already appeared in the story. It was indeed usufructuary of D1 Partecipazionito which Visibilia granted a financing despite the non-florid situation of the group’s accounts.

