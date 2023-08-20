Santanchè in Viareggio: “No reshuffle, wealth is criminalized”

A small group of protesters gathered in front of the Grand Hotel Principe di Piemonte in Viareggio, to protest against the presence of the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanchè, just before the start of her public interview. Protesters, kept away from the hotel entrance, used smoke bombs and displayed banners.

“I don’t know why all this interest in Twiga, there are a lot of bathhouses. It also makes me laugh a little because when Santanchè is involved, everything becomes gigantic”. This was stated by the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanchè, in Viareggio interviewed by Stefano Zurlo at ‘The Prince’s meetings’, at the Grand Hotel Principe di Piemonte. “I’m going to the Palio di Siena, a historical, community and local event, all things I know. I say it’s also a tourist event. They managed to make controversy about this too. They don’t take away my smile, you will always see me smiling. The gift of life is wonderful. I suffer for the resentful, for those who are angry from morning till night. I would like not to make the rich cry but to make the poor feel good, instead there is this criminalization, this rancor. But why?”.

As told by La Stampa, Santanchè seems “convinced that “when Santanchè is involved, everything becomes gigantic”. Because after all the question, for her, seems to be a completely personal matter. Even her defense moves along this line: «They won’t take away my smile. Instead I suffer for those who are pissed off, for the resentful who would like to see you poor, in bad shape. We live in a nation where there is a criminalization of wealth». As if to suggest that everything that ended up on her was moved by envy “, writes La Stampa.

