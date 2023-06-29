After the controversy following the latest investigation by Minister Daniela Santanchè’s Report on companies, the government’s ok to the Democratic Party agenda which mentions the case of the company Visibilia “should not be interpreted politically, in my opinion, on the subject of Santanchè, which he will be in the courtroom on Wednesday and that is the day he will clarify his position”. As the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, arriving at the Europa Building in Brussels for the work of the European Council, referring to the go-ahead from the government and the majority that arrived yesterday in the Chamber on the agenda presented by the Pd on Visibilia and layoffs for employees, asking to sanction the society.

“It seems right to me that the government does its part, they have done well, I agree. I will come here on Wednesday, I will have no problems”, commented yesterday by the Minister of Tourism, who will be in the Senate on Wednesday 5 July at 3 pm for information.