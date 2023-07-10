Santanchè case, the conflict of interest and the Cig Covid “without his knowledge”

There majority has to deal with several court cases pertaining to members of the government and not only. Among them is the case Santanchè and the story of the companies of the tourism minister. Now tick the testimony of a former employee who decides to speak “in the clear”, i.e. without censorship on his image. In Visibilia he held the position of head of corporate affairs. With this assignment he could interface with Consob. In the interview with Report reported by Fatto Quotidiano, Bottiglione states that he has worked in Visibilia during the Covid emergency while he was in redundancy fund without his knowledge. Between 2020 and 2021 he received approx thousand euros per month. Which during the emergency period were paid to her as reimbursement of expenses. Meanwhile she worked in the Senate for Russia And Santanchè: his duties were to go to get the mail in the box and check the electronic one.

The story, which casts further shadows on the conflicts of interest of the president of the Senate, Bottiglione did it on the Report broadcast, which will air it tonight on Raitre. But there are also at stake money. The Minister of Tourism – continues Il Fatto – would in fact have signed a shareholder agreement with partner Canio Mazzaro. Which allowed her to actually have control of Ki Group. And he has collected, between salaries and allowances for corporate offices, 2.5 million euros in 9 years. During the hearing in the Senate, Santanchè said he had some take you home many fewer (27 thousand) but in three years.

