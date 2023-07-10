Santanchè case, the conflict of interest and the Cig Covid “without his knowledge”

There majority has to deal with several court cases pertaining to members of the government and not only. Among them is the case Santanchè and the story of the companies of the tourism minister. Now tick the testimony of a former employee who decides to speak “in the clear”, i.e. without censorship on his image. In Visibilia he held the position of head of corporate affairs. With this assignment he could interface with Consob. In the interview with Report reported by Fatto Quotidiano, Bottiglione states that he has worked in Visibilia during the Covid emergency while he was in redundancy fund without his knowledge. Between 2020 and 2021 he received approx thousand euros per month. Which during the emergency period were paid to her as reimbursement of expenses. Meanwhile she worked in the Senate for Russia And Santanchè: his duties were to go to get the mail in the box and check the electronic one.

