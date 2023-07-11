Santanchè, the rich co.co.co while he was cashing in his employees

The case Santanchè is magnified, new details appear that do not play in favor of the position of the tourism minister come under investigation and the focus of a real political casewith the oppositions clamoring for theirs resignation. Santanchè, president and managing director of Visibilia– reads the Fatto Quotidiano – he had stipulated with his company a collaboration agreement coordinated and continuous. In addition to the 2.5 million euros collected in 9 years for Bioera and Ki Group. In March and April 2020 Santanchè brought home 5 thousand euros gross.



In the same period, claims the newspaper, i employees they were in redundancy fund. But the contract starts in January 2012. That is when the minister was shareholder of reference, chairman and managing director of the listed company. And the company, in difficulty – continues Il Fatto – put i reporters in solidarity, did not pay the collaborators if not at a discount and had trouble even at pay off creditors. However, in 2020 Santanchè, comrade Dimitri Kunz and councilor Cipriani received the emoluments for the administrative positions. For a total of 60 thousand euros.

