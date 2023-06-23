Santanchè case, Meloni asks the minister for a public clarification

The government Melons he has to deal with the case raised by the broadcast Reportsregarding the shadows on the financial operations by the minister Santanchè relating to its companies. If a referral to trial will have to give the resignation as minister of tourism. Word of Giorgia Meloni, who yesterday he told the person directly concerned. The occasion, says La Stampa, was a conversation that took stock of the investigations that touch it.

Or the ones above Visibilia And Ki Group Spa. With stories about unpaid suppliers, on the severance pay never received and on the use of layoffs during the pandemic period. In addition to the allegations about financial transactions to the detriment of minority shareholders. That of Santanchè, is the reasoning of the prime minister, is a name of weight within Fratelli d’Italia. In addition to being very close to the president of the Senate Ignazio Russia. And therefore each judicial aspect would become one stain on the government reputation.

Santanchèon the other hand, he doesn’t want to hear about investigations: “But enough of this bullshit. Investigated about what? It’s always the same investigation. They found nothing. We came away clean from everything“, he claims. And La Stampa always writes that at the time of the investigation into the failure Santanchè did not warn Melons of what was going on. The premier learned everything from the newspapers. Meloni would have already asked her to explain oneself and break the silence, because only after a public clarification will be able to take his defence. Those who have spoken to the premier in these frantic hours describe her first of all worried.

If the investigation were to end with a referral to trial and the investigation should expand to Russia (also touched by the Report investigation), co-founder of FdI and second state office, la political avalanche it would become difficult to stop. The outcome, then, is difficult to predict. A nightmare that, with the times of the Milan prosecutor’s office, could materialize a few months from the next European elections.

Government, Molinari (Lega): “Santanchè will come to the courtroom to explain but not to the trials on TV”

Tourism Minister Daniela Santanchè “said she was absolutely calm” and that “when the time comes she will come to Parliament to explain her reasons”. The leader of the League in the Chamber, Riccardo, told Rainews24 microphones Molinari. “We – continued the Carroccio exponent – are waiting for Minister Santanchè to explain his reasons, but the trials are not done on television with journalistic inquiries. If there is something, it will be other bodies that will have to intervene, certainly not the Report” , concluded Molinari.

Mulè (FI): “It’s right that Santanchè clarifies to avoid doubts”

The investigation of ‘Report’ on Daniela Santanche? “I have to review it well, it is an in-depth journalistic investigation, with respect to which Santanchè replied in a harsh and firm way. It is right that you explain the contours of the story so that there are no doubts, it is right that you clarify it, in Parliament or on TV, helping to eliminate any possible veil of uncertainty”. Thus on Rai Radio1, guest of Un Giorno da Pecora, the vice president of the Chamber and deputy Fi Giorgio Mulè.

