Santanchè, the case of the reform of tourist guides breaks out. Meloni would not have appreciated the minister’s momentum. The details

A new storm breaks out on Daniela Santanchèhowever, this time the question is not judicial but strictly politics. At the Palace Chigi he would not have liked the move of the minister, who announced a long term plan for a tourism reform. A package of measures that Santanché – reports Repubblica – has defined as an “industrial revolution of tourism”, and which includes the reform of touristic guides, “awaited for ten years”. Announcement that appears to have took the government a bit by surprise and in particular Prime Minister Giorgia Melonsespecially since Santanché speaks of a plan “which will be implemented in close relationship with the Regions“. a long horizon that the minister is self-assignedat least in the communication strategy.

Meanwhile Siconbep arrives, the new digital mapping system of the concessions of public goods, including beaches. The legislative decree was given the go-ahead by the Council of Ministers yesterday, after a very long process which started from one of the last CDM of the Draghi government, on September 16 last year. A transparency operation, – continues Repubblica – linked to the mapping of the beaches which has been launched at the MIT and which, according to the seaside resorts, should demonstrate that the Italian beaches are not a scarce commodity.

