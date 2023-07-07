“Never change a winning team”. Giorgia Meloni thus responds, according to what Adnkronos learns, to those who in these hours put forward hypotheses of reshuffle or team changes in the running, collecting the rumors that agitate Parliament. Daniela Santanchè and Andrea Delmastro remain at their posts, “because Giorgia trusts her, and one of her goals is to keep the government team as it was born until the end of the race“, explains who is closest to her.

Read also

The day after the information in the Senate from the Minister of Tourism – and the confirmation of the entry in the register of suspects of which Santanché had sworn yesterday he was unaware – another cold shower arrives, moreover unexpected: the investigating judge has rejected the request for dismissal proposed by the magistrates against Delmastro, the Undersecretary of Justice under investigation for disclosure of official secrecy after having passed the -secret- documentation to his party colleague and roommate Giovanni Donzelli on the investigation against the anarchist Alfredo Cospito.

Two judicial tiles within 24 hours. Too much for those at the helm of Palazzo Chigi. The government’s reaction was not long in coming: on the day in which Silvio Berlusconi’s will made headlines in the newspapers, it brought back memories of distant times, because the clash with the togas is frontal. “In a trial of parties it is not usual for the public party to ask for the filing and the” investigating judge “imposes that the trial be started. In a proceeding in which the investigative documents are classified, it is illegal for it to be learned that they are being investigated by the newspapers, curiously on the day when you are called to report to Parliament, after having asked for information from the judicial authority.When this concerns two representatives of the government in office, it is legitimate to ask whether a section of the judiciary has chosen to play an active opposition role – the jab that comes from sources in Palazzo Chigi – and thus decided to inaugurate the electoral campaign for the European elections prematurely”.

Delmastro ‘confident’

Shortly before, when asked by Adnkronos, sources very close to the premier had forcefully rejected the hypothesis of a step backwards by Delmastro: “We’re not joking, we don’t talk about it”. The undersecretary “remains where he is, he has not been asked to resign and will not be”. Delmastro, for his part, says he is optimistic – “I am confident that the story will end positively, convinced that no secret has been violated, both from an objective and a subjective point of view” -, while Donzelli is silent, at least for now, with the will not to ‘obscure’ the staunch defense that arises from the government and party over his ‘roommate’ in Rome.

Moreover, the reaction of the top government is in line with the atmosphere at Palazzo Chigi, because the investigating judge’s decision to reject the request for dismissal for Delmastro is seen as an “instrumental” move, aimed at hitting us.

The measure is complete, the defense of the undersecretary – who inevitably drags Santanchè’s with him too – is total. Above all, at Palazzo Chigi, there is the fear that the justice reform could cause ‘failures in reaction’ by the judiciary, hence the decision to respond with a straight leg: “we don’t allow ourselves to be intimidated, the message must be clear”, he says a minister moving away from the CDM.

Schlein: “Premier come out of silence”

In a hot climate, the ANM, the National Association of Magistrates, is silent. While the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, is still engaged in his visit to South America. But the government’s attack – with the allusion to an electoral campaign that would see the robes on the field in the match for the European championships – is considered broken and over the top by the opposition. To react first, in a decisive manner like the government, the secretary dem Elly Schlein. “That of Undersecretary Delmastro and Minister Santanchè are now becoming two truly disturbing pages of Italian political news”, she says.

“And it is absolutely unacceptable in a democratic system that, instead of responding to the serious allegations on the merits, Palazzo Chigi fuels a dangerous clash between state powers by spreading a note with intimidating tones towards the judiciary. At this point it is inevitable – for the dem leader – that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni come out of her silence and assume her responsibilities. They have gone too far and it cannot go on like this. Especially if this means doing it to the detriment of the country which, in the meantime, continues to receive no answers “.