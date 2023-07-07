“A few minutes ago something even more serious happened. From Palazzo Chigi, without putting his face on it, Meloni leaks a note with a shameful attack on the judiciary. A very serious and incoherent attack to cry conspiracies, hide the failures of these nine months and avoid taking political positions to protect public ethics and the institutions. For Meloni, the defense of party friends always comes before the citizens and the country, the ‘nation’ whose mouth is filled with in every speech”. The president of M5S, Giuseppe Conte writes it in a long post on Facebook.

“His ‘patriotism’ -warns- only applies within party boundaries. For Meloni, the incapacity and errors of the members of his government must be tolerated even at the cost of trampling on the respect due to the autonomous and independent action of the judiciary and of ignoring the constitutional principle which requires the fulfillment of public offices with discipline and honour. Yesterday’s sad page in the Senate was not even enough, where Minister Santanchè – who we learn is being investigated – not only did not provide the necessary clarifications requested after the Report investigations, but was also blatantly denied by those who worked for her for a second after his disclosure in the Chamber”.

“And yet, in 2013 – Conte recalls – when he was in opposition Meloni spoke like this when asking for the resignation of a minister of another party: ‘The resignation as minister would be an important and significant gesture, as well as a strong sign of respect for the institutions and what they represent. We live in a time in which politics, to recover the trust of citizens, must stay one step ahead of society and set a good example. I am sure of good faith and no one has ever questioned it, but an act of responsibility after what happened is desirable’. President Meloni show respect to the institutions and to the Italians, if he doesn’t have any due to his consistency“, underlines Conte who presses:” Giorgia Meloni on the Santanchè case escapes, hides, does not speak and even today he has not made his minister resign. Just as you have tried to get around the case of another ‘brother of Italy’, Delmastro, in the last few months”.