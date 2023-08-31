Santanchè accused of overriding the emergency room line, social controversy. The minister: “False”

“It’s not my habit to take advantage of a privileged position, especially in a context such as a hospital”. Thus Daniela Santanchè responded to the controversies that have erupted in the last few hours, branding as “absolutely false” what emerged on social networks regarding an alleged bypassing the queue in the emergency room.

The minister of tourism had gone to the hospital of Lido di Camaiore, in the province of Lucca, on Tuesday evening, to accompany her companion, Dimitri Kunz, who was suffering from a severe headache. A social media user, in turn in the emergency room to assist a relative, then accused the minister of having passed the queue, entering from the entrance reserved for ambulance personnel.

Yesterday afternoon, the ASL explained that the usual procedures were followed to protect the privacy of well-known personalities. “An important public figure arrived on Tuesday evening around 21.30, accompanying a relative of his own,” said the North West Tuscany ASL. “Popular characters, similarly to what happens for any other user, are assigned a priority code” to be visited by doctors “which is respected, as we confirmed it happened yesterday evening, with waiting in line with that of the other patients ”, he continued, specifying that “a ‘privacy protection corridor’ can be activated especially if requested by the police to avoid, as in this case, any problem” of public order. The ASL then underlined that this practice is followed because “Versilia is also a land frequented by people well known by public opinion and their access to the emergency room is not infrequent, especially in the summer period”.

The minister also had her say on the case: “I did not skip any lines as has also already been confirmed by the ASL which specified that the waiting time was in line with that of the other patients,” said Santanchè. “I accompanied my partner to the emergency room following the normal procedures foreseen for everyone, moreover by parking outside the hospital. What happened is truly specious. I really can’t get over the nastiness and deceit of people who are willing to use any situation to attack. As often happens, they made a big mistake.