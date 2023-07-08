Santanchè, a srl secret to make money on Twiga

Daniela Santanche he would have lied. Before the senators and the Italians, he not only denied the existence of the investigation against him, but above all he allegedly sinned by omission on a relevant fact: the method used to settle Visibilia’s debt with the Revenue Agency, ie with the money of his friend Flavio Briatore’s Twiga, from which it had officially exited with the sale of the shares.



New documents obtained from Tomorrow, after the news revealed by the newspaper a few days ago, they would shed some light on the matter.

At the end of November 2022 Santanchè had reassured those who accused him of being in conflict of interest (minister of tourism and shareholder of one of the most chic and largest establishments in Italy which enjoys the state concession, the Twiga). Reason why at the end of mid-November she had sold her shares of Twiga, a share transfer that had allowed her to collect a figure of 2.7 million.

Yet Santanchè would have deceived all his trusted with a “sleight of hand”. Santanchè is being investigated by the Milan prosecutor’s office for bankruptcy and false accounting in the affair Visibilia: in the appeal for the restructuring of the debts it is written very clearly that the 1.9 million one with the tax will be paid by the company Ldd Sas, the company that manages Twiga Srl, i.e. the plant from which the minister officially left with the sale of shares. In practice, the minister continues to have economics interests in the Briatore plant. Lddit is written in the deeds, collect a percentage of Twiga’s millionaire turnover. This fee it will be used by Santanchè to pay the installments of the tax debt.

It persists, therefore, continues the Tomorrow, the huge conflict of interest and the deception towards his party, the opposition and the citizens. If the agreement proposed by the Visibilia-Santanchè lawyers goes through, he will have to pay 1.2 million in 120 months. About 129 thousand euros a year: a small part compared to the almost 300 thousand euros he will collect from Twiga through the company Ldd, created ad hoc for this operation.

It then turns out from the notarial deeds – continues the Tomorrow – that the company was created in April 2023. A company, therefore, ad hoc, not pre-existing: the deed of incorporation is dated 27 April 2023, and the company provides “management, advertising and marketing strategy consultancy” but also “activities related to hospitality, hospitality”. Then there is another document, dated 9 June. Following the debt restructuring proposal in which the lawyers account for the existence of the Ldd. The companion of the minister, in fact, sells a part of the shares to the company Immobiliare Dani. They also remodel the distribution of profits: 99% will go to Immobiliare Dani, 1% to the boyfriend. In this way the percentages owed by Twiga will flow entirely into the coffers of the company of Santanchè. Thus the entrepreneur in government will be able to save her Visibilia from debts to the tax authorities.

