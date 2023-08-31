Cases Santana-Rubiales, when a “drama” becomes a tragedy and the loser is always the “bad alpha male”. Comment

The great Carlos Santana was pulled by the sequined jacket for some baffling claims, such as: ”A woman is a woman and a man is a man, then both can decide what to do in life”. So let’s go back to the point of our analysis, already addressed, making classic, dare I say, non-traditional but harmless statements, enough to be accused of homophobiadistinguishing is a crime of lese-majeste for the dominant thought.

But the episodes are now countless and in the case of spanish drama which involved the “snogging coach” and the Spain captain turned into one tragedy that not even Bizet’s Carmen, with the involvement of mothers, cousins ​​and assorted football federations.

Rubiales versus Hermosos? Was the kiss consenting or stolen? Judgments overlap, also through the use of videos and the slow motionbut in this case we would really need the VAR. In all against all the alpha male bad guy always winsalmost similar to a bullfighter, pilloried by every institutional circuit, who has already delivered the sentence of condemnation.

