Juan José Gea, Pedro Gálvez, Gregorio Ordóñez and Victoriano López return, not without a certain melancholy and contained emotion, to walk through the dilapidated facilities where they spent a large part of their lives. They do so on the 10th anniversary of the closure of Santana Motor, the automobile company in Linares (Jaén) to which the Junta de Andalucía – owner of the company since the departure of the Japanese multinational Suzuki in 1995 – put the lock on after 55 years of activity by not being able to stop the waterway that meant the losses of more than 270 million euros that it dragged. To cushion the closure, the Linares Futuro plan was presented, of which it was never known again for the desolation and frustration of a city that in the last third of the last century also lost its hegemony with the lead mines.

Today, the site of the old Santana is an industrial wasteland that the dozen or so firms that are still struggling to pull into the business park that were designed years after the departure of the Japanese cannot even hide. The almost 2,000 jobs that were lost between Santana and his auxiliary companies led this municipality and this entire region of northern Andalusia to a depression that, a decade later, becomes even more visible. Linares, which has lost 5,000 inhabitants in the last two decades, is today the municipality of more than 20,000 inhabitants with the highest unemployment rate in Spain, above 30%. The percentage almost reaches 50% in terms of youth unemployment. “Linares cannot continue like this,” says Juan José Gea, who was part of the legion of santaneros that elevated the history of the workers’ struggle in this country.

“Having to sign the closure of Santana was something very hard, the most bitter thing in our lives,” admits Pedro Gálvez, who worked at the plant for more than three decades and was the last president of the works council. Assuming the coup, Gálvez understands that the closure was the only possible alternative due to the company’s bankruptcy situation, and values ​​the labor agreement by which some 800 workers over 50 years of age, including him, took early retirement with 80% of your contribution base. Since then, Linares’s economy has been largely based on the income of the former factory employees.

A few days after Linares took another blow to his self-esteem after announcing the closure, at the end of this month, of El Corte Inglés (only a third of its more than 200 employees will be relocated in other centers); the Andalusian president, Juanma Moreno, was received in the city amid boos. He was going to announce the transfer to the City Council of the land of the Santana business park, together with an investment of six million euros for its conditioning and a fund of five million to promote start-up and business initiatives in the fields of what was the main automobile industry in southern Spain.

“Too much time of crisis”

As local authorities lament, it was also the only automotive firm to close its doors. For the mayor of Linares, Raúl Caro, the long-claimed cession of land can be a starting point to try to reverse the state of depression in the town. “We have been from crisis to crisis for too long, with many blows, and this is noticeable in the character of the people of Linar, and it distances them from politics,” explains Caro, who made the leap to politics in 2019 at the hands of Ciudadanos and now municipal stability is threatened after the departure of the independent group Cilu that was part of the tripartite with Cs and the PP. The Linarian councilor says he understands the citizen’s exhaustion “in the face of so many frustrated expectations” and the impotence due to “the slowness offered by the Administrations”, but he is optimistic about the future due to the business initiatives that are emerging.

“Linares has been caught by this pandemic in times of lean cows, under defense,” says Juan Fernández, mayor of the city for two decades to whom the crisis in Santana took its toll on his political career after being expelled from the PSOE. He blames the “ineffectiveness” of the Junta de Andalucía (then governed by what was his party) “and many politicians without honor.” Now, as a councilor for the independent group Linares Primero, Fernández takes advantage of the municipal plenary sessions to display the shirt that symbolizes the unprecedented citizen rebellion that Linares experienced to try to save his industry.

“Institutional abuse”

José Manuel Muriel was one of the last presidents of Santana Motor. In 2004, the Board knocked on the door of this expert in restructuring companies (he also went through SOS Cuétara), who could not successfully complete his assignment: “If it had not been for the severe economic crisis of 2009, Santana Motor would have succeeded, but the industrial diversification that had been designed was not possible ”. Muriel does not hide the “frustration and sorrow” for the sentimental attachment that he himself had towards Santana, where he did his first internship as an Engineering student. In his opinion, the beginning of the crisis must be sought in the arrival of the Japanese multinational Suzuki: “The famous Land Rovers, which were sold in several countries, were left in the hands of Suzuki, which used the Linar factory as simple labor but without a technological base ”, he indicates. Muriel is skeptical about the use of the land in the business park, which he considers obsolete. A thesis shared by the ancients santaneros, which even warn that the ships are useless due to their high concentration of asbestos.

Although Santana Motor was closed in February 2011, there was a small retention of workers who remained at the factory until the end of the year to fill out the last orders. Gregorio Ordóñez was one of them. “They left me the keys to close Santana,” he recalls. A partner of that last checkpoint was José Cabrero, one of the few who voted against the labor agreement signed by the Junta de Andalucía and the unions to finalize the factory: “I was clear that with my vote Santana was not going to close,” he explains. . Cabrero started as a metallurgist in 1975 and, after an 18-year leave of absence due to his dedication to politics, he returned to the factory in 2008. He believes that the closure did nothing more than delve into “the territorial imbalance, the investment deficit and the institutional abuse towards Jaén ”.

Cabrero maintains that Santana was the embryo of the ERE scandal that affected numerous Andalusian companies in crisis. And while he is recovering from the covid, after having spent 45 days in the UCI, he appeals to recover the fight in which he himself participated in his capacity as a United Left parliamentarian: “We need a citizen uprising like the one back then.” A statement made hours before the incidents that took place this weekend in the town of Jaén, following the arrest of two policemen for beating a man and his 14-year-old daughter.