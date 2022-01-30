Voice actor, musician, actor. Claudio Santamaria, a man of many talents, jokes about it: “My teacher at school, she always inserted in her notes: too exuberant. I have always been full of energy and somehow I had to consume it”. Sport included. “I’ve always practiced it, both as a team and as an individual. I did athletics, swimming, a bit of martial arts, capoeira, boxing. Even football as a kid, but it wasn’t really mine, in fact let’s face it: I was a blowjob. In short, I did a bit of everything. Now I’m back under with swimming “. He voiced Nolan’s Batman, had a role as a villain alongside James Bond-Daniel Craig in Casino Royale, and starred in watershed films in the history of our cinema, including The Last Kiss, Romanzo Criminale , the wonderful Jeeg Robot and Freaks out. And the supernatural also involved him in ‘Christian’, a series broadcast on Sky where he plays a postulator from the Vatican, the investigator who verifies miracles.