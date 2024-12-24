Josep Santacreu celebrates one year in Barcelona Chamber of Commerce with a more than satisfactory result. The new president and his team, who succeeded the independence candidacy in the command bridge Country Eineshave put the corporation’s numbers in order and have built bridges with institutions and economic actors sidelined until now.

In the traditional end-of-year cup, Santacreu highlighted that the Barcelona Cambra will close 2024 with “positive results” compared to the “four years in a row of losses” of the previous mandate. The return to financial “orthodoxy”, in his words, has been one of his main endeavors. The president regretted that the red numbers ended up causing a “difficult situation of solvency and capacity to address the projects” of the entity.

He also noted that the corporation had resumed the relationship with large companies –which were defenestrated by reducing calls to a minimum silver chairsthe payment members of the plenary session– and with the public administrations. Sources consulted give as an example the case of the Barcelona Provincial Councilwith which ties had been broken despite the fact that its headquarters are less than 100 meters from the offices of the Barcelona Chamber of Commerce.

Looking ahead to next year, Santacreu announced some important changes, such as that of the director of the General Council of Chambers, which brings together the 13 business revitalization entities in Catalonia. Narcis Bosch He will leave office on February 1 and hand over the baton to Carme Martinell, currently attached to management.

The most important short-term goal is the approval of the Catalan law of chambers of commercea pending subject for 10 years. Now there is a draft agreed upon by the 13 corporations and social agents. In January there will be a meeting between the Government and the General Council of Chambers that will serve to achieve this objective.

And also…

1. Reassuring victory? In Promotion of Treball They breathed a sigh of relief when Oriol Junqueras won the ERC internal elections. For that reason, it is better to know evil than to know evil. In principle, Junqueras’ leadership outlines a less rocky path for the PSC, which given its parliamentary minority must inevitably seek agreements with the Republicans. There is a test just around the corner: the expansion of El Prat airport. The technical commission created by the Government It will release a proposal during the first quarter of 2025. Then it will be known if the Republican leadership is on board.

2. Redevelopment in Montmeló. The Fira de Barcelona has already taken possession of the Montmeló F1 Circuit. After the creation of a new company to operate the venue with congresses and events, Fira managers are now awaiting the final approval of a modification of the PDU (urban master plan). According to sources from the Governmentthe public information period has ended with the receipt of five allegations, in no case from public administrations. At the beginning of next year, the new PDU will be given the green light, which includes the expansion of the activities planned for the circuit to ensure its economic viability. Oh, and creating a track karting motorcycle.

3. Lone Ranger. There is still half a year left for elections in the Barcelona Bar Association (ICAB)but the applicants are beginning to oil their machines. In January the list of Joan Ramon Ramos Raichmain opponent of Cristina Vallejowhich will also reveal its board proposal at the beginning of 2025. It is assumed that there will be more candidacies, also solo. The school regulations allow it. One of those who intends to take the step is Joan Maria Xiol Quinglescurrent president of Catalan Sports Court and former president of the important Committee on Relations with the Administration of Justice of the ICAB.

4. Seafood at the Ecuestre. Recently, the Círculo Ecuestre celebrated one of its most succulent traditions: the rice and lobster dinner that each year is accompanied by the drawing of a Christmas basket. On this occasion, the lucky one was Ioulia Satsoukowner of a law firm specialized in immigration matters. The event capped a year of intense reforms in the club and a greater diversity of events for members. Without forgetting the By Invitationwhich showed off with a high-level edition.