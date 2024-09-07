Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/07/2024 – 9:24

The Santa Teresa neighborhood, in the central region of the city of Rio de Janeiro, hosts the 2024 Open Doors Art Festival, starting this Saturday (7). In its 32nd edition, the event celebrates the neighborhood’s traditional cable car with the theme Colors of the Bonde. Over the four days of the collective exhibition (September 7, 8, 14 and 15), an audience of 30 thousand people is expected in the neighborhood.

“The tram is our greatest representation and it is also being renovated, so we created this theme to build, together with the artists, a greater artistic evolution. This is the Open Doors Art Festival”, he explained to Brazil Agency the visual artist and creator of the event Valter de Gaudio.

Between 120 and 160 artists, whether they are just starting out or already established in the artistic and cultural market, will be gathered in different parts of the city, which are spread out from the event’s headquarters, Parque Glória Maria, formerly Parque das Ruínas. In addition to the exhibitions, an extensive program of activities, such as performances by local DJs, a fashion show of Afro and Artistic Conceptual Fashion, and workshops on a variety of themes, from art education to instrument creation, will also take place.

As in previous editions, the open exhibition circuit will feature the Museu da Chácara do Céu, Estúdio Dezenove, Galeria Preta – Escola de Arte, Galeria Zé Andrade, Galeria Ciro Fernandes, Espaço de Artes Casa Amarela, and Museu Casa de Benjamin Constant, in addition to the studios of participating artists and galleries of Modernist art. Busy squares and streets in the neighborhood, such as Largo das Neves, Largo do Guimarães, and Largo do Curvelo, will also receive artistic interventions during the two weekends of the festival.

Furthermore, a large collective exhibition is being organized in the gallery at the event’s headquarters, with the participation of 63 artists. According to Gaudio, the event is highly representative because it brings together different professionals from the Santa Teresa neighborhood. “Here in the neighborhood, we have artists from various fields, not just visual arts, photography or graffiti. We have actors, technicians, cameramen. The neighborhood, in fact, represents a very strong force for the arts in Rio de Janeiro,” he highlights.

With regard to previous editions, the artist emphasizes that the festival is currently seeking to invite other spaces to join the event’s cultural circuit. “We’re not just in Santa Teresa. Lapa, for example, has five galleries, and these galleries are part of the Portas Abertas Festival and also exhibit artists at Parque Glória Maria,” he says. “This year, we also partnered with the Rio Scenarium Art Gallery, on Rua do Lavradio, and there we’re going to hold a large exhibition with over 300 pieces,” he says.

*Intern under the supervision of Vinícius Lisboa