Santa Teresa Middle School has been placed on “safety status” due to a safety concern, according to the Gadsden Independent School District (GISD).

GISD said the school was placed on lockdown Thursday morning and parents were asked to keep their children home until further notice. For students who were already on buses or on campus, parents were asked not to come to the school building.

“At this time, there was no immediate danger to students or staff, and all students on campus were safe. We worked closely with law enforcement throughout the morning to monitor the situation and ensure the safety of everyone on campus,” GISD said.