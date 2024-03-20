The future of God of War is uncertain at the moment. With Ragnarok and the DLC of Valhalla offering a very good conclusion to this saga in the series, everything seems to indicate that Kratos could rest in the coming years. Although at the moment there is no official information, rumors indicate that Multiple God of War projects are in development, including one that would not be helmed by Santa Monica.

Let us remember that the God of War saga has been in the hands of Santa Monica since its conception. In this regard, Silknight, an insider who has leaked accurate PlayStation information in the past, has revealed that a completely different studio would be in charge of one of the God of War games in developmentalthough he did not share detailed information about it.

However, there is more than one project related to God of War, even outside of Santa Monica Studios. — Silknight (@Silknight) March 5, 2024

While we don't know what Kratos' next step will be in the mainline, rumors have indicated that a remastered collection of the first three God of War titles is on its way to the PlayStation 5. Thus, it is likely that a team like Bluepoint Games will be responsible for this project. However, the possibility that another studio could take the reins for the next saga has not been ruled out, which fans hope will take us to Egypt or Japan.

With this, Silknight has pointed out that the version of God of War Ragnarok for PC would arrive in the first quarter of 2025, although there is a small chance of this happening later this year. For their part, PlayStation and Santa Monica have remained silent about the future of this series. On related topics, this is what a remake of the first title would look like. Likewise, details of what the new God of War would be are leaked.

Editor's Note:

If it's the remastered collection, it's nice that a studio like Bluepoint takes the reins of the project. However, if this is the next big saga, there are likely to be a number of conflicts with Santa Monica. Likewise, considering the way Sony properties work, this is most likely not the case.

Via: Silknight