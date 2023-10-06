Last year one of the best games in the catalog was released. PS5 and PS4, God of War Ragnarok, a title that has been quite popular due to the new abilities of its characters and also the story that would end this saga of Nordic gods. However, and as some suspected, there is a delivery that would be on the way to continue explaining what is next for Atreus and Kratos.

As mentioned by famous industry leakers, Santa Monica Studio I would be working on this additional chapter of the saga, which would not necessarily have the length of a AAA experience, but rather something smaller similar to what happened with Spider-Man Miles Morales. For its part, it can also be an extension for Ragnarok base as a DLC.

It is worth mentioning that God of War Ragnarok It has an ending that suggests that there is still a narrative arc to close, so it is the obvious sign that we are going to see more of these characters in the future. In fact, other big journalists in the video game industry mention that this is a reality as in Bloomberg, so fans shouldn't wait long for news.

Remember that this video game is available in PS5 and PS4.

Editor’s note: Something we must consider is that it has more of an individual game aspect than anything else, and that is because the first part of 2018 did not have additional content after launch. So it’s going to be an individual game for sure but not that big.