Santa Monica Studio is one of the most interesting teams under Play Station’s protective wingthe studio is in fact the creator and developer of the God of War series.

The output of God of War: Ragnarok (here our review) dates back to almost a year ago, so we can expect a new idea to come out of the team’s cylinder soon.

In this regard, the words of Hermen Hulst, head of Play Station Studiosposted on his Twitter profile regarding a recent visit to the studio’s headquarters.

Hulst said “Thank you for having me, Santa Monica. I feel totally inspired from everything I’ve seen today.”

The question now arises: what is Santa Monica working on? Difficult to say, to date no statements have been made nor announcements about the studio’s future projects.

Hulst’s words definitely were stimulus for the teamwho thus knows that he is moving in the right direction for his future.

We remind you that, in recent years, Santa Monica has worked a God of War : Ragnarok (even the recently released PC version) e God of War (here our review).