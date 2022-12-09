Yesterday The Game Awards revealed all kinds of interesting games, including Death Stranding 2, Hades 2, Judasand until the next official delivery of Armored Core. But it is clear that what he was going to was to know the video game of the year. in the end he won Elden Ringthat despite God of War Ragnarok he was sweeping every category possible.

Shortly after all the excitement and euphoria of the night ended, Santa Monica Studio He thanked the fans, especially for supporting the new Kratos video game at all times. And along with this publication, they also congratulated FromSofwtaresince the effort they put into their video game with the innovation of the open world was noticed.

Here his publication:

Congratulations to @ELDENRING on winning Game of the Year! Truly an amazing experience, we hope everyone at @fromsoftware_pr is proud of this incredible achievement. Well deserved! #gameawards

Congratulations to @ELDENRING for winning Game of the Year! Truly an incredible experience, we hope everyone at @fromsoftware_pr is proud of this amazing accomplishment. Well deserved! 💙 #gameawards pic.twitter.com/VFqmiQXxJr — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarok (@SonySantaMonica) December 9, 2022

In news related to The Game Awards. The fans recently made the meme come true regarding the young man who burst into the ceremony with a strange message, specifically in the game of the year. If you want to know more about it, we invite you to click on the following link.

Via: Twitter

editor’s note: Without a doubt, both were beloved installments, but in the end Elden Ring became a more global experience, since the game was basically released on different platforms. God of War was more limited to just PlayStation.