The Patron Saint of the Kingdom of Murcia, the Virgen del Arrixaca, made a pilgrimage to Caravaca de la Cruz in prayer on the occasion of the Covid-19 pandemic. The carving arrived at the Church of El Salvador on the afternoon of last Friday and yesterday morning, it was transferred by car to the Basilica of Vera Cruz to co-preside over the Eucharist.

The rain marred the transfers, the entrance and the exit of the temple; but the solemnity of the celebration made the confreres who gathered in the basilica emotional. The Representative Board of the Cofradía de la Vera Cruz, chaired by the older sister, Mari Carmen López; received the representatives of the Royal and Old Brotherhood of Santa María de la Arrixaca; those of the Cofradía de la Vera Cruz, from Rota; and those of the Hermandad de la Virgen de las Huertas, from Lorca. Representing the City Council of Caravaca, the Councilor for Culture, Juan Manuel de León, was present. The rector of the basilica, Emilio Sánchez, welcomed all the parishioners and recalled in his homily the pilgrimage of the image of Santa María de la Arrixaca in the past Jubilee Year of 2017.

At the offertory, a girl, dressed in typical South Korean dress, made a wreath to the image of the Arrixaca, on behalf of all the participants in the celebration. Before giving the blessing with the Sacred Relic, an exchange of presents took place between the presidents of both institutions, Francisco Rivera Amorós and Mari Carmen López Navarro, in which they expressed their mutual admiration for the work carried out by both brotherhoods. At the end of the Eucharist, the rector carried the image to the vicinity of the door of San Lázaro. Vera Cruz’s older sister took her to the vehicle where she would be transferred back to the capital of the region. The rain prevented the events planned before and after the Eucharistic celebration from taking place as scheduled.