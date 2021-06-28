A judicial police operation is underway for the execution of precautionary measures, issued by the investigating judge of the Court of Santa Maria Capua Vetere, at the request of the local public prosecutor’s office, against members of the Penitentiary Police Corps, in relation to the events occurred at the prison of Santa Maria Capua Vetere on 6 April 2020. At 11.00 today the prosecutor will hold a press conference.



