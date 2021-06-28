“We kill them like calves”: this is one of the terrible phrases found in the chats of the prison officers who ended up at the center of the investigation by the prosecutor’s Santa Maria Capua Vetere for the beatings of prison inmates of the town of Caserta during a revolt last April. The prosecutor has ordered 52 precautionary measures.

The investigation was launched following reports by some inmates of violence against them as a “punishment” for the revolt that broke out on April 6, 2020 following some cases of positive Covid in prison.

“We slaughter them like calves”; “Tame the cattle” before the search began and, afterwards, when the search was completed, “four hours of hell for them”, “no one was saved”, “the Poggioreale system”, perhaps in reference to a containment methodology. These are some of the phrases found in the chats on the cell phones of the prison police officers involved in the investigation.

A disqualification measure issued by the investigating judge of Santa Maria Capua Vetere was notified to the administrator of the Campania prisons Antonio Fullone. The precautionary measure was issued as part of the investigation into the violence that took place in the prison. The notification of the warranties to the investigated prison police officers, which took place on 11 June 2020, by the carabinieri, caused vibrant controversy over the method of execution: some policemen in fact went up on the roofs of the prison to protest.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Justice is following the developments of the Santa Maria Capua Vetere investigation with “concern”, which led to numerous precautionary measures. “Minister Marta Cartabia, and the leaders of the Dap – underlines a note from Via Arenula – renew their confidence in the prison police, while waiting for a prompt assessment of the serious facts disputed”.