Prudence, responsibility and respect for religious heritage and for the processionists, among whom there are a large number of children, led the Brotherhood of the Risen One, headed by the eldest sister and president of the Board of Brotherhoods, Marién García Boj, to cancel the Easter Sunday procession due to the high probability of rain and gusts of wind that could exceed 80 kilometers per hour.

The unfavorable weather, which has had a great role throughout Holy Week, has not prevented Cartagenans and tourists, umbrellas in hand, from standing in long lines to enjoy the thrones dressed in flowers and shelter the Risen Ones in the church of Santa María de Gracia, which remained open until 2 p.m. At around 12:30 p.m., the brotherhood honored the Virgin of Beautiful Love with an emotional and brief parade that, without going beyond Aire Street, was deeply felt by cheers and prayers throughout the historic center of Cartagena. The passers-by carried the throne of Our Risen Father Jesus on their shoulders, who walked down Aire Street, amidst warm applause from the public. Only ten minutes later the light rain limited the Mother of Beautiful Love's exit to the lintel of the door, from where she looked face to face with her son. A unique moment, whose magic captivated the spectators.

An hour later, after the liturgy of the Word, presided over by this year's mako chaplain and crier, Fernando Gutiérrez Reche, and the recitation of the Regina Coeli, led by the chaplain of Socorro and parish priest of San Ginés, Lázaro Gomariz, the Virgin of Beautiful Love came out again on his shoulders so that his faithful could sing the traditional Salve.

«It is a bittersweet day because we have not been able to take out the procession announcing the Resurrection of the Lord, but we had a great responsibility given the forecasts of rain and the risk of wind. Material and human heritage must be protected. We take many children in our procession and it is a very big responsibility,” acknowledged an excited older sister of the Risen Ones, Marién García Boj. The suspension of the parade, which five years ago could not go out due to the rain, gives “more strength” to the brotherhood to “continue working and “come out renewed, with double spirits next year.”

If there were many people from Cartagena who came to Santa María de Gracia, there were also many messages of affection on social networks, mainly from the rest of the brotherhoods and the municipal Corporation. The mayor, Noelia Arroyo, and the spokespersons for MC, Jesús Giménez Gallo, and the PSOE, Manuel Torres, among other councilors, were in Santa María.

Parade on Aire Street



«The feeling of brotherhood is in the heart. I'm a mako but on a day like this there are no differences. The pain of the Risen Ones is also mine and that of half of Cartagena, although I think it is the smartest decision taking into account the enormous quarry that comes out on Easter Sunday,” said María Dolores Sánchez, while waiting in line to enter the church. .

There were also tourists who wanted to see the images, such as the Crespo Soler family from Cádiz. “We came to spend a few days at the house of some friends and we were surprised by the passion of the people of Cartagena, the beauty of the thrones and the passage of the picket,” said the father, Ernesto.

Precisely, the picket of the Anti-Aircraft Artillery Regiment No. 73 that closes the procession paraded to the middle of Cañón Street. Upon his return, the popular pasodoble 'Three times beautiful' was played, with which the public was encouraged to chant “guapa, guapa and guapa!”

“Rendering honors to the Virgin with the support of the people of Cartagena is a source of pride, which makes us forget the pain of not having been able to go out after so much time rehearsing,” said Cabo Moya from Granada, who has been participating in the procession for more than two decades. .

Among the novelties that could not be seen this year, the stand that the Virgin carries at her feet stands out as a donation from a member of the Group. In addition, the owner celebrates the 25th anniversary of the first departure from the throne on his shoulders, as well as the third of the Group of the Holy Christ of the Resurrection, whose sculptural group has been restored.