Saint Margaret – Sergio Frisinghellithe craftsman and gardener who killed his neighbor in August 2023 Alessio Grana in Santa Margherita Ligure (Genoa), he acted “in self-defense” reacting “to an unjust aggression”. Judge Angela Nutini wrote this in the reasons for the sentence of two years and 20 days for excessive negligence in manslaughter.

A sentence that had satisfied the gardener’s lawyers, Claudio Zadra and Nadia Solari. “What is lacking – continues the judge – is, however, the proportion between the defense and the offense because, if it is true that the attack with the stick and the iron, also justified the use of the knife, it is certain that it should not have been directed towards a vital organsince it does not emerge that with the soul of the rolling pin, even if made of iron, Grana was able to deprive Frisinghelli of life”.

The murder had matured after months of bad relations between Grana and the condominiumswho had reported him several times to the police and social services. The victim did not have a stable job and was known in the village as “aggressive and overbearing”.

That evening, Grana allegedly first verbally attacked the neighbor and his daughter, then banged on their front door. Frisinghelli had opened the door and his neighbor had hit him with a piece of wood. At that point the attacked person grabbed a knife from a shelf next to the door and struck Grana. He himself called the police. “It cannot be concluded that the defendant voluntarily contributed to the occurrence of the offensive situation by simply opening the front door,” the judge continued. Finally, according to the preliminary hearing judge, there was no intent to kill, which is why he downgraded the crime to manslaughter.