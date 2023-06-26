Saint Margaret – The 2018 storm had taken away the “Pinetto Giacomo”an activity that also had a long history and a symbol of traditional fishing: «One of the oldest licenses in the area, dating back to the 1930s».

Now, finally arrived the expected repayments of that disaster, we start again with “Jump”: «Boat 12 years old, fiberglass». Modern, recent. Tending to the future, as well as the present, as regards the kind of activity started, i.e. fishing tourism. Alfonso Costantini, owner of the only fishing boat in the Sammargheritese fleet that was cast into the sea amidst the epochal waves of October 2018, turned 62 years old. «The new business has begun – he says – The last great difficulty was finding the sailor to accompany me. In Liguria it is mandatory, elsewhere, with a boat of this size, I could have gone out alone. Still, it helps to be two. But it took me months to find the person. Difficult to find young sailors, impossible to find young fishermen, Costantini does not give up and goes ahead of him: «We go out on Saturdays and Sundays, in high season even every daythe customers are both Italian and foreign».

Typical day? «You can leave at 9 or 10, customers often arrive from hotels and we adapt to their schedule. It takes a day at sea. On board there are bathroom and kitchen. We have lunch with the catch that is pulled up. It is true that this is not the best period, less fish and more mud, but for the needs of the lunch on board there are no problems. You can also catch some other boat’s catch, staying offshore. We make pasta with fish, something in a pan: simple dishes». With the taste of the freshly caught base product. «Then, we go to visit wrecks, which are very numerous in our sea, the customers swim, sunbathe: a day of relaxation». However, also experiencing a traditional local activity. Experiential tourism, they say. For those wishing to book an outing at sea, the number is 339.7111584.

This winter, when there will be fewer tourists, “Jump” will behave like a real fishing boat, to feed the local fish supply chain. In the meantime, the activity has started and it is also the moment for thanks: «I had great support from Rotary, from the Gaspallo purchasing group, from the friends with whom I used to do athletics: in 1983 I jumped 2 meters and 26». Fishing tourism and ittitourism are activities that have peeped out in the sector, even in Tigullio. The large quantities of fish arrive from the Pacific, the rules on methods and limits for traditional fishing are becoming increasingly stringent, and alternatives are sought, respecting tradition and riding the tourist presences, which continue to remain high.