Beppe Risso

Nero Marcorè was a guest of the first evening of the Bindi Festival which closes today with the announcement of the winning artist among the eight young finalists. With Marcorè, who paid homage to Giorgio Gaber 20 years after his death, the young Ginevra was also awarded with the New Generation award and Gian Piero Allosio with the Artigianato della Canzone award.



01:24