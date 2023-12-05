Genoa – A near-tragedy occurred on a construction site where a young man driving an excavator, realizing that the vehicle was slipping down an embankment, jumped from the cabin, saving himself but being injured. The incident occurred this morning shortly after eight in the morning Vessinaro where an apartment is being renovated. The worker, a 33-year-old resident of the area, fainted and was rescued by the soldiers of the Green Cross of Santa Margherita Ligure and by the 118 staff who, after stabilizing him due to a probable fracture of a leg and injuries to his trunk, transferred him by helicopter at San Martino in Genoa.