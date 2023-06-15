Saint Margaret – A failure it occurred in the late afternoon of today in the main square of Santa Margherita, piazza Caprera. They split some tiles of the town square, in a sector now enclosed by barriers. Damage, probably consequential, also occurred on the edge of the risseau, which forms the parish churchyard.

«The failure occurred when the municipal offices were already closed – says the mayor, Paul Donadoni – So, it will be checked tomorrow morning. It is probable, however, as already happened a couple of years ago on the Ghiaia promenade, that the first heat broke some pipes and the pipe the surface. We will know for sure as soon as possible. Clearly, we will restore the state of the art but it is still an intervention to be done urgently which will therefore slow down others already planned ».