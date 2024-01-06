Genoa – The Genoa Prosecutor's Office has closed the investigation into Sergio Frisinghelli, the craftsman and gardener who killed his neighbor Alessio Grana in Santa Margherita last August by stabbing him. The public prosecutor Luca Scorza Azzarà contests the voluntary homicide without aggravating circumstances and, indeed, has recognized a series of mitigating circumstances for Frisinghelli who will thus be able to request the abbreviated trial and aim for a discounted sentence.

The gardener, defended by the lawyer Claudio Zadra, had requested and obtained house arrest in October. The judge had justified the decision explaining that there is no longer any need for the measure in prison given the man's collaboration in the investigations. The murder occurred after months of bad relations between Grana and the condominium owners who reported it several times to the police and social services.

The victim did not have a stable job and was known in the village as aggressive and domineering. “An unlivable situation. He continually threatened and provoked us,” the neighbors said. That evening, according to the craftsman, Grana first banged on the door and then entered the house to beat Frisinghelli and he defended himself by hitting him with a knife on the landing.

For the prosecution, however, the attack would have occurred on the landing and therefore Frisinghelli could have returned home and not hit him. The prosecutor, however, recognized that Grana had provoked his neighbor.