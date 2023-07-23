Santa Margherita – Various handcrafted items and an art exhibition, with a specific space for traditional lace and bobbin lace: from tomorrow to Thursday, with this offer, “The beauty of Ligurian women” returns to the park and inside Villa Durazzo, the event conceived and organized by the Library Services of the Municipality of Santa Margherita, dedicated to female creativity in all its forms. The city thus confirms, in front of the tourists of this very eventful July, the rooting of the tradition of bobbin lace, still practiced and taught by various women of San Margherita, so much so that the Municipality has championed the cause for its recognition as a World Heritage Site. For these four days, therefore, all the handcrafted and artistic items will be exhibited from 10 to 20. The program of the event, however, also includes some cultural events. Tomorrow, at 10.30, and therefore shortly after the opening of the event, the inauguration of the photographic exhibition “Scarsa tongue of land bordering the sea. The world of Camillo Sbarbaro”, with the presentation of the homonymous catalog edited by Anna Maria Guglielmino. It is a publication of the Municipality of Santa Margherita Ligure edited by Il Geko editions. Also today, at 18, the meeting with the author will be held Laura Bianchi, to present his book “The grass runs when it wants. Country notebook of a city woman” (Libreria Editrice Fiorentina). Still inside the tensile structure, double appointment tomorrow too. At 10.30, “Once upon a time there was lace bobbin lace… and there is still…”, meeting organized by Marina Marchetti And Luisa DeGasperi, which will be followed by the delivery of certificates to the students of the Ligurian bobbin lace course organized by the Library Services. At 18, however, the meeting with the author Alessandro Rivali and the presentation of his book: “My name in the wind. History of the Moncalvi family” (Mondadori). Wednesday we move to Villa San Giacomo, on the ground floor, where, at 17.30, the authors Marisa Ballabio And Darko Perrone who will present their photographic book “Light and color. Painted facades from Portofino to Sestri Levante”. Finally, on Thursday, again under the tensile structure, at 6.00 pm, Patrizia Ciribe will present his latest novel “The women of the stone house. Book Two: The Rebirth” (Nulla die publishing house). Admission to all meetings is free, subject to availability.